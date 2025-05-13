Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,741,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

