Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of OPRA opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

