Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

