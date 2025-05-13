Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $836.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 73,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $825,315.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,773,727 shares in the company, valued at $198,354,793.32. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

