Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.1%

PEN opened at $296.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total value of $3,405,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,336,187.63. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,237 shares in the company, valued at $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,959,983 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

