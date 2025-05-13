Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,970,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 678,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,976,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,808,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CGI stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This is an increase from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.