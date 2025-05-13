Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 178,614 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 226,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $552,941.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,708.32. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,180 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Weave Communications Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

