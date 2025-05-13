Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

