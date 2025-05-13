Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 34,442 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 224,506 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,089,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile



Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

