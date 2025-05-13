Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 237,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 215,315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

