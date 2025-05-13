Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

