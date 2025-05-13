Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DNOW by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in DNOW by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

