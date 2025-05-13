Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,220. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,609.50. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,167. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

