Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Haemonetics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

