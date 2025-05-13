Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 3.2%

FELE opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

