Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 687.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

