Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 8.0%

NYSE:WGO opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

