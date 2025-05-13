Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

OSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

