Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 54,330 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 5.7%

NEO stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Zook bought 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $148,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,932. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,900 shares of company stock valued at $463,532 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.