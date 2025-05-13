Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 56,850 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $10,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 469,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 300,413 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

