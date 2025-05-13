Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,349 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000.

Shares of ARQT opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,272. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,570.29. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,662 shares of company stock worth $527,326. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

