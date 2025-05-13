Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 34,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 241,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,859,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $313.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

