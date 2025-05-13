Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $154.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,800. The trade was a 50.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

