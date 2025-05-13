Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.9%

J opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

