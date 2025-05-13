Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CAMT opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.