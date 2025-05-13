Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.