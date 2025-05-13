SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

