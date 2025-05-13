Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

