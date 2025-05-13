Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 5.1%

SLDB opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

