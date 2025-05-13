SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.