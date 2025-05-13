Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE SJ opened at C$74.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$62.26 and a one year high of C$98.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

