Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,358 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 222,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 191,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.