Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,982 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

