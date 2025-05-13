Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

