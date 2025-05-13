Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,899 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,973 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 794,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 185,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 329,500 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

