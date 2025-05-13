Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

ILF stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

