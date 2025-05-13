Stifel Financial Corp Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,097,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $20,664,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,025. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,223.72. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

BLFS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

