Stifel Financial Corp Has $448,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,634 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

