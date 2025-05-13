Stifel Financial Corp Has $467,000 Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

