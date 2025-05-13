Stifel Financial Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,659 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after buying an additional 6,659,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $70,212,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,236,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 912,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after buying an additional 903,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $12,325,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.