Stifel Financial Corp Has $518,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

