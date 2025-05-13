Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTN opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

