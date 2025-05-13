Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

