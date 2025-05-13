Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,525 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 668,618 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 502,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.69. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

