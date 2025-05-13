Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 154,087 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,475,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,097,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

