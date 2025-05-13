Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of PRKS opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.51. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRKS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

