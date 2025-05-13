Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,703 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in PDD by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

