Stifel Financial Corp Sells 260 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 93,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

