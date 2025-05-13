Stifel Financial Corp Sells 287,718 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,718 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.41). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($76.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.