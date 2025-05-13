Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,165 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. 37.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 10.4%

ARIS opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

